Westwood Tennis Splits with Tullahoma

The Westwood tennis teams traveled to Tullahoma on Tuesday. The young Rocket teams continued to show improvement on the year taking on a talented Wildcat squad. The Lady Rockets won their match 4 to 3 while the Rockets fell 3 to 4.
In girls’ play, Lauren Perry and Callie Roper won their singles matches and Westwood also got the benefit of a forfeit in singles. In doubles play, the team of Perry and Patricia Barrera captured a match win.
For the Rockets, Jonathan Welch and Trevor Bellamy captured singles wins. The doubles team of Welch and J.C. Crouch captured a doubles match win.
The Westwood netters are off until April 28th when they take on Coffee County Middle at the Raider Academy. First serve is set for 4 PM.