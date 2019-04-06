«

Westwood Tennis Splits with Tullahoma

Ocean Sanfilipo of Westwood tennis

The Westwood tennis team traveled to Tullahoma on Friday.  The Lady Rockets got their first match win of the year as they swept Tullahoma 7 to 0.  The Rockets fell in their match 6 to 1.

For the Lady Rockets, Westwood got singles wins from Rylea McNamara(6-0), Anna Johnson(6-0), Ocean Sanfilipo(7-5), Sarah Kahn(6-1) and Nevaeh Frazier(6-1).  In doubles play, the team of McNamara/Johnson won 6 to 1 and the team of Sanfilippo/Kahn won 4 to 1.  The Rockets lone win came in singles play by Edgar Guzman by a score of 6 to 4.

Westwood will return to action on Wednesday when they host Warren County.  First serve is set for 4 PM at the Fred Deadman courts.