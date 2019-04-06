Westwood Tennis Splits with Tullahoma

The Westwood tennis team traveled to Tullahoma on Friday. The Lady Rockets got their first match win of the year as they swept Tullahoma 7 to 0. The Rockets fell in their match 6 to 1.
For the Lady Rockets, Westwood got singles wins from Rylea McNamara(6-0), Anna Johnson(6-0), Ocean Sanfilipo(7-5), Sarah Kahn(6-1) and Nevaeh Frazier(6-1). In doubles play, the team of McNamara/Johnson won 6 to 1 and the team of Sanfilippo/Kahn won 4 to 1. The Rockets lone win came in singles play by Edgar Guzman by a score of 6 to 4.
Westwood will return to action on Wednesday when they host Warren County. First serve is set for 4 PM at the Fred Deadman courts.