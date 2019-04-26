Westwood Tennis Splits with St. Andrews-Sewanee

The Westwood tennis team welcomed St. Andrews-Sewanee to Fred Deadman Park on Friday. The Lady Rockets kept their hot streak alive as they captured a 6 to 1 win. The Rockets fell to the Mountain Lions 6 to 1.
The Lady Rockets swept the doubles play and got 4 wins in singles to capture the win. The team of Rylea McNamara and Ocean Sanfilipo won their match 6 to 2 while Anna Johnson and Nevaeh Frazier won to 6 to 0. In singles play, McNamara(6-0), Johnson(6-1), Sanfilipo(6-3 and Abby Gilday(via forfeit) captured wins. The lone win for the Rockets came in singles play as Jonathan Nelson win 6 to 1 in his match.
The Rocket netters are back in action on Tuesday when they host Coffee County at Fred Deadman Park. Opening serve is set for 4 PM.