Westwood Tennis Splits with St. Andrews on Tuesday

The Westwood tennis teams hosted their first home matches of the year on Tuesday at Fred Deadman Park. Welcoming St. Andrews to their home courts, the Westwood netters were looking for their first match wins of the year. The Lady Rockets won 6 to 0 while the Rockets lost 3 to 4.
The Lady Rockets were dominant as they dropped only 2 games. Lauren Perry, Rylea McNamara and Anna Johnson each got 4 to 0 wins in singles play. Addison Welch won her match 4 to 1. In doubles play, the team of Perry and McNamara won 4 to 1 while the team of Johnson and Welch won 4 to 0.
In boys’ play, the Rockets won three singles matches but a pair of singles losses and a pair of doubles losses cost the Rockets the team win. Jonathan Nelson(4 to 0), Caleb Simmons(4 to 1) and Alex Simmons(5 to 4) captured wins in singles play.
Westwood returns to the court on Thursday when they travel to take on Lewisburg. First serve will be at 4 PM.