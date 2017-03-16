Westwood Tennis Splits with Shelbyville

The Westwood tennis teams traveled to Shelbyville on Thursday night and came home with a split on the afternoon. The Lady Rockets won their match 5 to 2. The Rockets fell in their contest 5 to 2.
For the Lady Rockets, Lauren Perry, Luz Maria Basurto and Callie Roper got singles wins. Perry teamed up with Patricia Barrera for a doubles win while Basurto and Roper won their singles match.
The Rockets got a singles win from J.C. Crouch. In doubles play, Crouch teamed up with Jonathan Welch to get Westwood’s other win.
Westwood’s next match is scheduled for April 5th in Sewanee as the Rockets and Lady Rockets take on St. Andrews-Sewanee. First serve is set for 4 PM.