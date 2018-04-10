Westwood Tennis Splits Match at St. Andrews

The Westwood tennis teams traveled to Sewanee on Tuesday to take on St. Andrews. The Lady Rockets swept the singles matches on their way to a 6 to 1 win. The Rockets were shut out in singles play as they fell 6 to 1.
In the girls’ match, Lauren Perry, Rylea McNamara, Anna Johnson and Sarah Khan all won in 6 to 0 decisions. Addison Welch won 6 to 1 in singles play. Johnson and McNamara got a 6 to 4 doubles win. In the boys’ match, Jonathan Nelson and Caleb Simmons teamed up for a 7 to 5 win in doubles play.
Westwood will hit the court again on Friday when they will play host to Coffee County Middle. That match will take place at Fred Deadman Park and first serve is set for 4 PM.