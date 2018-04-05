Westwood Tennis Splits at Lewisburg

The Westwood tennis teams hit the road on Thursday for a match at Lewisburg. The Rockets fell 5 to 2. The Lady Rockets won 6 to 1.
In the girls’ matches, Westwood got wins in singles play from Lauren Perry( 6 to 3), Rylea McNamara(6-1), Anna Johnson(6-4) and Gianna Bland(6-4). The doubles teams of Perry/Johnson(6 to 1) and Addison Welch/McNamara(6-2) claimed wins over the Lady Tigers.
In the boys’ matches, Caleb Simmons needed to go to the tiebreaker to fight to a 7 to 6 win. In doubles action, Caleb paired with Isaac Simmons to capture a 6 to 0 win.
Westwood returns to the court on Tuesday when they travel to St. Andrews-Sewanee. Singles matches will get underway at 4 PM.