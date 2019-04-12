Westwood Tennis Spilts with St. Andrews-Sewanee

The Westwood Middle School tennis team visited Sewanee on Thursday for a match with St. Andrews. The Lady Rockets won their 3rd straight match by a score of 5 to 1. The Rockets fell 7 to 0.
The Lady Rockets got wins in singles play from Rylea McNamara(6 to 2), Anna Johnson(6 to 0) and Ocean Sanfilipo(6 to 0). In doubles play the team of MnNamara/Sanfilipo won 6 to 0 while the team of Johnson and Sarah Kahn won 6 to 2.
The Rocket netters will hit the road on Thursday when they travel to Sewanee to take on St. Andrews. First serve is at 4 PM.