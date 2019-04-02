Westwood Tennis Opens Season with Home Loss to Shelbyville

After a pair of early season cancellations, the Westwood tennis team opened their season on Tuesday at home taking on Shelbyville. The Lady Rockets fell by a final score of 4 to 3. The Rockets lost by a score of 5 to 2.
The Lady Rockets started off the match with a doubles win by the team of Rylea McNamara and Anna Johnson(6 to 1) but could only add a pair of singles win to go with it. McNamara won in singles play 6 to 1 while Johnson won 6 to 2.
The Rockets also got a doubles win from their number 1 team of Johnathan Nelson and Jeffery Hale by a score of 6 to 2. Unfortunately, Nelson was the only Rocket to capture a singles win as he grabbed a 6 to 0 decision.
The Rocket netters return to the court on Wednesday when they host Lewisburg at Fred Deadman Park. First serve is set for 4 PM.