Westwood Tennis Gets Season Opening Split with Tullahoma

The Westwood tennis team opened the 2017 season on Friday as they played host to Tullahoma Middle. The Rockets, playing their home matches this year at the Coffee County Raider Academy, earned a split with their rivals to the west in the season opener. The Lady Rockets claimed a 5 to 1 match win while the Rockets were edged by Tullahoma 4 to 3.
For the Lady Rockets, Lauren Perry, Patricia Barrera, Luz Maria Basurto, and Adriana Basurto won their singles matches. The doubles team of Lauren Perry and Luz Maria Basurto won their doubles match as the Lady Rockets open the season with a win. The Rockets got wins in singles matches from Jonathan Welch, J.C. Crouch, and Kyle Mueller.
The Rockets will hit the road on Monday for their next match. Westwood will travel to Shelbyville for a 4 PM match. That match will be held at H. V. Griffin Park.