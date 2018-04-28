Westwood Tennis Gains Split at Warren County

The Westwood tennis teams hit the road to McMinnville on Friday to take on Warren County. The Lady Rockets continued their winning ways with a 6 to 1 win. The Rockets lost a hard-fought 4 to 2 decision.
Lauren Perry and Anna Johnson each recorded 6 love shutout wins for Westwood in girls’ singles play. Rylea McNamara and Addison Welch claimed 6 to 1 singles win. And both doubles teams for the Lady Rockets captured 6 love wins as the teams Perry/McNamara and Welch/Johnson rolled past the Lady Pioneers 6 to 0.
For the Rockets, Caleb Simmons captured a 6 to 3 singles win. Caleb teamed up with Isaac Simmons to win in doubles by a score of 6 to 2.
Westwood hits the court again on Friday when they host Warren County. That match will be played at Fred Deadman Park and is scheduled to get underway at 4 PM.