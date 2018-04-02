Westwood Tennis Falls to Tullahoma

The Westwood tennis teams traveled to Tullahoma on Monday for a match with Tullahoma. The Lady Rockets battled the Cats to the final match before falling 4 to 3. The Rockets dropped a 6 to 1 decision.
In the girls’ match, the Lady Rockets captured a pair of singles wins as Lauren Perry(6 to 0) and Rylea McNamara(6 to 4) came out on top. That duo combined to capture a 6 to 1 win in doubles.
In the boys’ match, Westwood got their lone win in singles play. Isaac Simmons won by a set score of 6 to 3.
Westwood returns to the court on Tuesday when they play host to St. Andrews-Sewanee. First serve will be at 4 PM at Fred Deadman Park.