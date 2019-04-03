«

»

Westwood Tennis Falls to Lewisburg

Jonathan Nelson of Westwood tennis

The Westwood tennis team returned to the Fred Deadman Park courts on Wednesday as they hosted Lewisburg. The Rockets managed just a singles win in a 6 to 1 loss. The Lady Rockets came up short by a final score of 4 to 3.
For the Rockets, Jonathan Nelson got Westwood’s lone win by a 6 to 2 score. The Lady Rockets captured 2 singles wins as Rylea McNamara won 6 to 1 and Anna Johnson captured a 6 to 3 win. Johnson and McNamara teamed up in doubles to grab a 6 to 0 win.
The Rocket netters return to the court on Friday when they travel to Tullahoma. First serve is set for 4 PM.