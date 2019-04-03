The Westwood tennis team returned to the Fred Deadman Park courts on Wednesday as they hosted Lewisburg. The Rockets managed just a singles win in a 6 to 1 loss. The Lady Rockets came up short by a final score of 4 to 3.
For the Rockets, Jonathan Nelson got Westwood’s lone win by a 6 to 2 score. The Lady Rockets captured 2 singles wins as Rylea McNamara won 6 to 1 and Anna Johnson captured a 6 to 3 win. Johnson and McNamara teamed up in doubles to grab a 6 to 0 win.
The Rocket netters return to the court on Friday when they travel to Tullahoma. First serve is set for 4 PM.
Westwood Tennis Falls to Lewisburg
