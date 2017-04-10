Westwood Tennis Falls in Shelbyville on Monday Night

The Westwood tennis teams traveled to Shelbyville on Monday for a match with the Shelbyville area middle schoolers. Facing a more experienced Shelbyville squad, the Rockets and Lady Rockets fell by identical 6 to 1 scores.
The Rockets got their lone win in doubles play as Caelan Ducker and Kyle Mueller won their doubles match. In singles play, Lauren Perry scored a win for the Lady Rockets.
Westwood hits the court again on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma for a match. Weather permitting, first serve is set for 4 PM.