Westwood Tennis Falls in Shelbyville on Monday Night

The Westwood tennis teams traveled to Shelbyville on Monday for a match with the Shelbyville area middle schoolers.   Facing a more experienced Shelbyville squad, the Rockets and Lady Rockets fell by identical 6 to 1 scores.

The Rockets got their lone win in doubles play as Caelan Ducker and Kyle Mueller won their doubles match.  In singles play, Lauren Perry scored a win for the Lady Rockets.

Westwood hits the court again on Tuesday when they travel to Tullahoma for a match.  Weather permitting, first serve is set for 4 PM.