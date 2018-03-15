«

»

Westwood Tennis Falls at Shelbyville

Hitting the courts for the first time this season, the Westwood Middle School tennis team traveled to Shelbyville on Thursday.  Both Rocket teams won the top 2 singles matches along with the top doubles match.  Unfortunately both Rockets teams fell by identical 4 to 3 scores.

The Rockets got singles wins from Jonathan Nelson(6 to 2) and Caleb Simmons(6 to 2) plus a doubles victory from the doubles team of Nelson and Simmons by a score of 6 to 3.  The Lady Rockets got singles wins from Lauren Perry(6 to 3) and Rylea McNamara(6 to 4).  The Lady Rockets got a 6 to 4 doubles win when Perry and McNamara teamed up as the #1 doubles team.

The Rocket netters return to the court on Monday when they play host to Coffee County Middle at Fred Deadman Park.  First serve is set for 4 PM.