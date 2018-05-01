Westwood Tennis Ends Season with Split in Home Match

The Westwood tennis season came to an end on Tuesday as they hosted Lewisburg. The Lady Rockets dropped their contest 4 to 3. The Rockets blitzed their way to a 6 to 1 win.
The Rockets won 4 of their 5 singles matches and swept doubles play to get the win. Jonathan Nelson(6 to 0), Caleb Simmons(6 to 4), Isaac Simmons(6 to 4) and Jeffery Hale(6 to 3) all won in singles play. In doubles, Nelson and Caleb Simmons teamed up for a 6 to 4 win. The doubles team of Isaac Simmons and Jeffery Hale won by a score of 6 to 2.
In girls’ play, the Lady Rockets got a pair of wins in singles play from Lauren Perry(6 to 3) and Rylea McNamara(6 to 1). Those 2 teamed up in doubles play to get a 6 love win.