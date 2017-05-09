The Westwood tennis team traveled to Sewanee on Tuesday for a rematch with St. Andrews. The match was the final match of the year for Westwood. The Rockets and Lady Rockets captured a pair of wins on May 1st at home. On Tuesday, with several players missing, the Rockets and Lady Rockets fell in their matches with the Mountain Lions.
The Lady Rockets fell 3 to 2 in their match. Westwood got a win in singles from Lauren Perry. The doubles team of Perry and Callie Roper won their doubles’ match. The Rockets lost 4 to 1. Braeden Massicotte and Caelan Ducker won in doubles play.
Westwood Tennis Concludes Season at St. Andrews
