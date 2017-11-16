Westwood Sweeps Eagleville on Thursday Night

The Westwood basketball teams welcomed Eagleville to the Joel Vinson Gym on Thursday night. In a pair of games brought to you on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series, both Westwood teams had great defensive efforts to grab the doubleheader sweep. The Lady Rockets won 37 to 20 and the Rockets won 55 to 24.
After being tied at 15 at the half, the Lady Rockets went on a 17 to 0 run in the 3rd quarter to grab the conference win. Westwood was led in scoring by Alex Nelson who had 11 points. Elizabeth Brown and Haidyn Campbell added 8 points as the Lady Rockets improved to 6 and 3 on the year.
The Rockets used a strong 2nd quarter to break open a close game and get their 6th win on the year. Westwood outscored Eagleville 14 to 6 in the second quarter and 30 to 8 in the second half to grab the win. The Rockets were led in scoring by John Dobson who had 18 points. Trent Thompson added 12 points and Will Partin chipped in 10.
Westwood will now take off a week for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Rockets and Lady Rockets return to action on Monday, November 27th when they play host to Liberty. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.
You can download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/