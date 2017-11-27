Westwood Sweeps Conference Doubleheader with Liberty

The Westwood Middle School basketball team welcomed Liberty to the Joel Vinson Gym on Monday night. Coming off a pair of wins at Liberty earlier in the year, Westwood was looking for the season sweep. The Lady Rockets won by a final score of 33 to 24 while the Rockets won 47 to 28.
The Lady Rockets used a good half court defense, especially in 2nd and 3rd quarters, to power to their 7th win on the season. After being tied at 6 after 1 quarter, Westwood outscored Liberty 12 to 6 in the 2nd quarter to take a lead they would not surrender. Elizabeth Brown was the leading scorer for Westwood as she finished with 14 points, including 12 in the 1st half. Haidyn Campbell added 6 points and Kennedy Young finished with 5 points.
The Rockets seized control in the final 3 minutes of the first quarter as they powered to the win and their 7th win of the year as well. John Dobson led Westwood in scoring with 18 points with 10 of those coming in the 2nd half. Trent Thompson added 14 points, including 12 in the first half. Will Partin added 9 points.
Westwood travels to Moore County on Thursday night for an important matchup with conference rival Moore County. The girl’s game will get underway at 6 PM at Moore County High School.