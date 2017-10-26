Westwood Splits Thursday Doubleheader with Moore County

The Westwood Rockets hosted Moore County on Thursday night at the Joel Vinson Gym. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Duck River Valley rivals battled before a packed house. The Lady Rockets fell 46 to 23 while the Rockets won 32 to 14.
Moore County jumped out to an 11 to 0 lead in the first 2 ½ minutes of the girls’ game on their way to a 28 to 13 lead at the half. Alex Nelson led the Lady Rockets in scoring as she finished with 8 points including buzzer beaters at the end of the 1st and 3rd periods. Kasen Holt added 5 points and Haidyn Campbell finished with 4.
The Rockets used a strong 2nd quarter to seize control of the boys’ game. The Rockets outscored Moore County 10 to 4 in that frame to take a 14 to 6 lead into the half. Trent Thompson led the Rockets in scoring with 8 points. Will Partin added 7 points and Bodey Todd had 6 points on a pair of 4th quarter 3 pointers.
The Rockets and Lady Rockets travel to Huntland on Monday for a pair of conference games. The girls’ game is set to get underway at 6 PM.
Download a copy of the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/