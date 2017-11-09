Westwood Splits Doubleheader with MTCS

The Westwood Rockets welcomed Middle Tennessee Christian School to the Joel Vinson Gym on Thursday night for a conference doubleheader. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Rockets used a big 2nd quarter to get a 37 to 16 win. The Rockets saw the visiting Cougars build a large halftime cushion as they fell 42 to 32.
The Lady Rockets used a trio of 3 pointers in the 2nd quarter to turn a tie game into an 11 point halftime lead. Kasen Holt led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 11 points, including a pair of 3 pointers. Elizabeth Brown added 10 points with a pair of 3 pointers.
Scoring only 4 points in the 2nd quarter, Westwood saw Middle Tennessee Christian stretch their first quarter lead from 2 points to 9 at the half. A 4th quarter rally fell short as the Rockets record fell to 4 and 3 on the year. Will Partin led the Rockets in scoring with 12 points. Trent Thompson added 10 points and John Dobson added 6 points.
Westwood travels to Unionville on Monday to take on Community. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/