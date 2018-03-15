«

»

Westwood Softball Wins 10 Inning Thriller over Fayetteville

Kara Beth Patton of Westwood softball[File Photo]

Looking to continue the hot start to their season, the Westwood Middle School softball traveled to Fayetteville on Thursday night.  In a makeup from a game from March 6th, the Lady Rockets tangled with the Lady Tigers of Fayetteville Middle School.  The Lady Rockets rallied for 3 runs in the 10th inning to claim the 5 to 3 win.

After scoring 1 run in the top of the 1st, Westwood saw Fayetteville bounce back with 2 runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead.  Fayetteville held that lead until Westwood tied it in the 6th inning on 4 straight singles.  In extra innings, the Lady Rockets plated 3 runs in the top of the 10th.  The Lady Tigers pushed a run across in the bottom of the inning but Haidyn Campbell pitched out of a jam with the tying run at 2nd base to get the win.

Emmalise Raymer had a 2 RBI double in the 10th inning to provide the offensive spark for Westwood.  Raymer finished with 2 hits and 2 RBI on the evening.  Paisley Campbell had a single and a double while Kara Beth Patton and Emma Kidder each finished with 2 singles.  Haidyn Campbell struck out 16 to get the win for the Lady Rockets as they improve to 3 and 0 on the season.

The Lady Rockets return home on Monday when they play host to Moore County.  First pitch is set for 5 PM at Lady Rocket Field.