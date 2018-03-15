Westwood Softball Wins 10 Inning Thriller over Fayetteville

After scoring 1 run in the top of the 1st, Westwood saw Fayetteville bounce back with 2 runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead. Fayetteville held that lead until Westwood tied it in the 6th inning on 4 straight singles. In extra innings, the Lady Rockets plated 3 runs in the top of the 10th. The Lady Tigers pushed a run across in the bottom of the inning but Haidyn Campbell pitched out of a jam with the tying run at 2nd base to get the win.
Emmalise Raymer had a 2 RBI double in the 10th inning to provide the offensive spark for Westwood. Raymer finished with 2 hits and 2 RBI on the evening. Paisley Campbell had a single and a double while Kara Beth Patton and Emma Kidder each finished with 2 singles. Haidyn Campbell struck out 16 to get the win for the Lady Rockets as they improve to 3 and 0 on the season.
The Lady Rockets return home on Monday when they play host to Moore County. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Lady Rocket Field.