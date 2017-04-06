Westwood Softball Tames Fayetteville on Thursday

The Westwood softball team welcomed the Lady Tigers of Fayetteville to Manchester on Thursday night. Originally scheduled to be played at Westwood, the game was moved to Dave King Park to make use of a drier field and lights. The Lady Rockets clubbed 12 hits to capture a 17 to 9 win.
After trading scores in the first 2 innings, Westwood trailed 7 to 6 entering the 3rd inning. Haidyn Campbell struck out the side in the top of the 3rd and Westwood plated 5 runs in the bottom of that inning to seize control of the contest. Campbell went the distance in the circle striking out 14 to get the win. At the plate, Campbell was 2 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI. Faith Willoughby and Madison Wakefield each had a triple and a single. Hallie Wimberley finished with a double and a single and scored 3 times while Allie Roberts had 2 hits and 3 RBI.
The Lady Rockets will return to the diamond on Friday when they travel across down to take on Coffee County Middle School at CCMS. First pitch is set for 5 PM.