Westwood Softball Tames Cannon County Lady Lions

The Westwood softball team welcomed Cannon County to Lady Rocket Field on Thursday. Coming off a shutout loss on Wednesday, the Westwood bats came alive with 11 hits against the visiting Lady Lions as Westwood won by a final score of 9 to 1.
Cannon County got on the scoreboard in the top of the 1st inning with a pair of walks and a wild pitch. Westwood tied the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning on an RBI double from Brooklyn Blake. A four run 4th inning for Westwood put the game out of reach. Haidyn Campbell pitched 4 innings of relief to get the win for the Lady Rockets as she allowed no runs while striking out 9. Paisley Campbell had a single and a double and drove in 1 run. Haidyn Campbell, Emmalise Raymer and Brooklyn Blake all finished with 2 singles. Blake had 2 RBI.
Westwood will travel to Wartrace on Monday for an important conference game with Cascade. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.