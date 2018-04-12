«

Westwood Softball Tames Cannon County Lady Lions

The Westwood softball team welcomed Cannon County to Lady Rocket Field on Thursday.  Coming off a shutout loss on Wednesday, the Westwood bats came alive with 11 hits against the visiting Lady Lions as Westwood won by a final score of 9 to 1.

Cannon County got on the scoreboard in the top of the 1st inning with a pair of walks and a wild pitch.  Westwood tied the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning on an RBI double from Brooklyn Blake.  A four run 4th inning for Westwood put the game out of reach.  Haidyn Campbell pitched 4 innings of relief to get the win for the Lady Rockets as she allowed no runs while striking out 9. Paisley Campbell had a single and a double and drove in 1 run.  Haidyn Campbell, Emmalise Raymer and Brooklyn Blake all finished with 2 singles.  Blake had 2 RBI.

Westwood will travel to Wartrace on Monday for an important conference game with Cascade.  First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.