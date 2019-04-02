The Westwood softball team welcomed Huntland to Lady Rocket Field on Tuesday. In a low scoring pitcher’s duel, the Lady Hornets gave the Lady Rockets their first loss of the year 2 to 1.
Westwood got on the board in the 2nd inning when Emma Kidder got a 1 out single. Her courtesy runner, Audri Patton scored later in the inning on a passed ball. Huntland plated a pair of runs in the 4th inning to steal the conference win. Westwood was held to 4 hits on the game as Kidder, Brooklyn Blake, Aleah Wakefield and Lilee Scott all had singles.
The Lady Rockets hit the road on Thursday when they travel to Shelbyville to take on Liberty. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.
Westwood Softball Suffers First Loss of Season
