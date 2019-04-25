Westwood Softball Stings Huntland on Wednesday

The Westwood Middle School softball team squared off against Huntland on Wednesday in the 2nd round of the Duck River Valley Conference Softball Tournament. The Lady Rockets were hoping to avenge one of their 3 losses from the regular season. Westwood banged out 14 hits as they rolled to a 10 to 4 win over the Hornets.
Westwood started fast and finished strong scoring 3 runs in the 1st inning and 2 runs in each of the last 3 innings. Paisley Campbell led the Rickets in hitting with 3 singles. Aeriana Anderson had a home run and a single as she drove in 2 runs. Kara Beth Patton kept her hot bat alive as she had 2 triples and 1 RBI. Emmalise Raymer had a single and a triple and Lilee Scott had a 2 RBI double. Emma Kidder finished
with 2 singles and 2 RBI at the plate while striking out 11 in the circle allowing only 1 earned run.
Westwood now advances to the semifinals where they will tangle with Community. First pitch is set for Thursday at 6:30 PM at Dave King Park.