Westwood Softball Stings Huntland on Tuesday Night

The Westwood softball team traveled to Huntland on Tuesday for a conference match with the Lady Hornets. Tied at 4 heading to the 3rd inning, the Lady Rockets exploded for 10 runs in the 3rd to power Westwood to an 18 to 5 win. The win moved the Lady Rockets to 5 and 0 in conference play.
Westwood was led in hitting by Faith Willoughby and Aleayia Barnes who each had 2 hits. Willoughby hit one of 4 Lady Rocket doubles on the night and Kara Beth Patton had a triple. Hallie Wimberley had a double and 5 RBI. Sixth grader Kaitlyn Davis went the distance in the circle allowing 5 hits and striking out 6.
The Lady Rockets return home on Wednesday, weather permitting, as they host Cascade in a conference game. First pitch is set for 5 PM.