Westwood Softball Stays Perfect in Conference Play

The Westwood softball team hosted Huntland on Monday afternoon for their home opener. The Lady Rockets used 11 walks and an inside the park home run from Alli Roberts to claim a 10 to 0 win in 5 innings.
Westwood loaded the bases in the first inning but a pop-up ended the potential rally. After that, the Lady Rockets scored in every inning to get the mercy rule win. Roberts laced a 2 strike pitch down the left field line past the diving left fielder and raced around the bases for a 3 run, inside the park home run. Westwood only needed 6 hits to get the win as Faith Willoughby ended the game with a pair of singles and an RBI. Kaitlyn Davis went the distance on the mound to get the win as she surrendered 2 hits with 7 strikeouts.
The win improves the Lady Rockets record to 3 and 1 on the year and 3 and 0 in conference play. Westwood hits the diamond again on Tuesday when they play host to Cascade. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.