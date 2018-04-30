Westwood Softball Season Comes to a Close

A pair of losses on Friday and Saturday in the Duck River Valley Conference tournament ended the season for the Westwood softball team on Saturday. With their best record in recent memory, the Lady Rockets claimed a regular season division title while compiling a record of 11-4-1.
In Friday’s 2nd round matchup with Fayetteville, an 9 to 5 lead after 3 innings was not enough as the Tigers roared back with 5 unanswered runs to claim the 10 to 9 win. Six Westwood errors led to 7 unearned runs for Fayetteville. Brookelyn Blake, Paisley Campbell, Abby Clark and Brayden Gray all banged out doubles to lead the 10 hit Lady Rocket hitting attack. Campbell finished with 3 RBI.
On Saturday, 8 Westwood errors allowed 7 unearned runs for Community as the Lady Rockets fell 8 to 2. Blake had a pair of singles and an RBI for Westwood. Haidyn Campbell finished with a double, a stolen base and took the bitter loss in the circle for Westwood. The 8th grader had 8 strikeouts while only walking one.