Westwood Softball Rolls Past Riverside Christian

After a thrilling comeback win on Monday, the Westwood softball team welcomed Riverside Christian to Lady Rocket Field on Tuesday. With a 12 run first inning and a no-hitter from Emma Kidder, Westwood roared to an 18 to 3 win. The win lifts the Lady Rockets record to 6 and 0 on the season.
Kidder tossed the 4 inning no-hitter as she recorded all 12 outs via a strikeout. Three walks and a pair of errors in the 3rd inning allowed Riverside to record their only runs. Kidder led the team in RBI as she drove in 3. Kidder and Brooklyn Blake each scored 3 runs. The Lady Rockets had 4 singles on the night.
Westwood returns home on Thursday as they play host to Community. First pitch will be at 5 PM at Lady Rocket Field.