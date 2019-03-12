Westwood Softball Rolls Over Fayetteville

The Westwood Middle School softball team hosted Fayetteville on Tuesday night in their first home game of the year. The Lady Rockets jumped on the Tigers early as they rolled to a 12 to 2 win.
The Lady Rockets continued their hot hitting from last week as they banged out 12 hits. Emmalise Raymer swung the hot bat as she was 3 for 3 on the game with a walk, 3 stolen bases and 2 RBI. Emma Kidder had a double and a single and 3 RBI while Kara Beth Patton had 2 singles with 3 stolen bases and 3 runs scored. Kidder went the distance in the circle as she pitched 6 innings striking out 8 while only allowing 2 hits. The win improves Westwood to 2 and 0 on the year.
The Lady Rockets will be back at home on Thursday as they welcome conference rival Cascade to Lady Rocket Field. First pitch is set for 5 PM.