Westwood Softball Plays For Conference Title on Saturday

The Westwood softball team is “heading to the ‘ship” as they captured a semifinal win on Friday night in the Duck River Valley postseason tournament. The Lady Rockets had to rally in the 5th inning to get the exciting win over Community. Westwood won by a final score of 7 to 5 at Dave King Park.
The Rockets opened up strong as scored twice in the opening inning. Community rallied back to take a 4 to 2 lead in the second. Westwood tied the game by notching single runs in the 3rd and 4th innings before adding 2 in the 5th and 1 in the 6th to escape with the win.
Emma Kidder and Kara Beth Patton swung the hot bats as each had 3 hits and 2 RBI. Kidder had a pair of doubles and a single while Patton had 3 singles. Brooklyn Blake added a single and a triple. Kidder got the win in the circle as she scattered 6 hits and did not give up an earned run while striking out 6.
The Duck River Valley Tournament will now move to Westwood on Saturday with 4 teams remaining. Losers’ bracket games will be played at 9 and 11 with the survivor of that taking on Westwood at 1 PM. Should Westwood fall in the 1 PM game, they would get a rematch for a winner-take-all championship game at 3. All of Saturday’s games will take place at Lady Rocket Field.