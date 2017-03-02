Westwood Softball Opens Season with Win at Fayetteville

Jumping out to a 5 to 0 lead in the 1st inning, the Westwood Lady Rockets softball team captured a 12 to 8 season opening win over Fayetteville on Thursday night in Fayetteville. The win is also career win #1 for first year head coach Amanda Sullivan in her first game. “We got timely hitting and were able to use our short game in the first inning” said Sullivan.
Fielding a team loaded with 6th and 7th graders, Sullivan was impressed with her team’s overall defensive play including a double play by 6th grader Abby Clark. The Rockets banged out 13 hits and worked the Lady Tigers pitching for 10 walks. The Lady Rockets were led in hitting by Hallie Wimberley who had 3 hits. Haidyn Campbell, Madison Wakefield and Kaitlyn Davis all finished with 2 hits. Campbell went the distance in the circle for Westwood as she struck out 9 to get the win.
The Lady Rockets return to the diamond on Monday when they travel to Woodbury to take on Cannon County. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM.