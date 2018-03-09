Westwood Softball Opens Season with Huge Road Win

After a 9 run top of the 1st inning, there was little doubt in the final outcome. The Lady Rockets tacked on 4 runs in the 2nd before exploding for 10 runs in the 3rd. Westwood did all their damage on just 7 hits as they got the benefit of 18 walks. Haidyn Campbell had a home run and 4 walks for the Lady Rockets as she drove in 5 runs. Haidyn also got the win in the circle going 2 and 2/3 innings and striking out 7. Paisley Campbell was the only Lady Rocket to have 2 hits for Westwood.
Westwood will host their first home game on Monday when they welcome conference power Cascade to Lady Rocket Field. First pitch for the conference game is set for 5 PM.