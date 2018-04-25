Westwood Softball Opens DRVC Tournament with Win

The Westwood Middle School softball team opened DRVC tournament play on Wednesday at Moore County. The Lady Rockets, who earned the #1 seed in their division, squared off against the Lady Champions of Cascade Middle School. Westwood led wire to wire as they won 7 to 1.
The Lady Rockets got on the board in the bottom of the 1st inning as they strung together 2 hits, 3 walks and an error to build a 2 to 0 lead. After adding a run in the 2nd, Cascade cut the gap to 3 to 1 in the 3rd. Westwood added a run in the 4th and 3 insurance runs in the 5th to nab the win.
Haidyn Campbell went the distance for Westwood as she struck out 15 while allowing 2 hits and 1 unearned run. Emma Kidder led the hitting attack as she was 4 for 4 with 3 RBI. Campbell added a double, 2 walks and 2 stolen bases.
The Lady Rockets will advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals where they will take on the winner between Fayetteville and Cannon County. First pitch is set for 7 PM at the Lynchburg City Park.