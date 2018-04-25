«

Westwood Softball Opens DRVC Tournament with Win

Emma Kidder of WMS softball

The Westwood Middle School softball team opened DRVC tournament play on Wednesday at Moore County.  The Lady Rockets, who earned the #1 seed in their division, squared off against the Lady Champions of Cascade Middle School.  Westwood led wire to wire as they won 7 to 1.

The Lady Rockets got on the board in the bottom of the 1st inning as they strung together 2 hits, 3 walks and an error to build a 2 to 0 lead.  After adding a run in the 2nd, Cascade cut the gap to 3 to 1 in the 3rd.  Westwood added a run in the 4th and 3 insurance runs in the 5th to nab the win.

Haidyn Campbell went the distance for Westwood as she struck out 15 while allowing 2 hits and 1 unearned run.  Emma Kidder led the hitting attack as she was 4 for 4 with 3 RBI.  Campbell added a double, 2 walks and 2 stolen bases.

The Lady Rockets will advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals where they will take on the winner between Fayetteville and Cannon County.  First pitch is set for 7 PM at the Lynchburg City Park.