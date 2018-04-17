Westwood Softball is Stung by Lady Hornets

The Westwood Middle School softball team welcomed Huntland to Lady Rocket Field on Tuesday night for the last regular season home game of the year. Four Lady Rocket errors led to 6 unearned runs for Huntland as Westwood fell 6 to 2.
With 2 outs in the 3rd inning, a Rocket error allowed Huntland to keep the inning alive as they pushed across 4 runs. Westwood was able to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 3rd when Haidyn Campbell walked, stole 2nd base and was able to move around to score on a pair of passed balls. Huntland added 2 more runs in the 7th to salt away the win.
Brayden Gray, Kara Beth Patton and Paisley Campbell had the only hits for the Lady Rockets. The loss was just the 2nd of the year for Westwood.
The Lady Rockets will close out the regular season on Thursday when they travel to Woodbury to tale on Canon County. First pitch is set for 5:30.