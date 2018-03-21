Westwood Softball Gets Road Win at Huntland

The Westwood softball team hit the road on Wednesday night as they traveled to Huntland. After being rained out on Tuesday, the Lady Rockets braved some cold temperatures in the conference matchup with the Lady Hornets. Westwood edged the home standing Lady Hornets 4 to 2 to remain perfect on the season.
After scratching across a run in the 3rd to tie the game, Westwood got 3 runs in the 5th inning to get the win. Abby Clark had a single and an RBI double in the 5th to lead a Lady Rocket attack that was held to 5 hits. Haidyn Campbell added a double while Liza Johnson and Emma Kidder added the other 2 hits for Westwood. Campbell went the distance in the circle allowing 1 hit and no earned runs as she struck out 14.
Westwood is off until Monday, April 2nd when they travel to Unionville to take on Community. First pitch will be at 5:30 PM.