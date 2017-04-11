Westwood Softball Falls to Moore County

The Westwood softball team put their perfect conference record on the line on Tuesday at Moore County. The Lady Rockets were held to two hits in the game as the Lady Raiders of Moore County captured the 7 to 0 win.
Moore County scored single runs in the 1st and 2nd innings before netting 3 runs in the 3rd inning to seize the advantage. The Lady Rockets were stymied at the plate as Kara Beth Patton had a single in the 2nd inning and Aleayia Barnes singled in the 3rd. Both runners were thrown out on the basepaths to end any possible Westwood rally. Westwood returns home on Thursday for a conference game with Liberty. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Lady Rocket Field.