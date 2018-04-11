Westwood Softball Falls to Moore County

Facing conference leading Moore County, the Lady Rockets of Westwood welcomed the Lady Blue Raiders to Lady Rocket Field on Tuesday. The Lady Rockets were unable to keep their unbeaten season alive to the talented against the Lynchburg 9. Westwood fell by a final score of 5 to 0.
Moore County used a pair of hits in the 1st inning to grab a 1 to 0 lead. They added single runs in the 5th and 7th innings, but it was the 4th inning that broke the Rockets back. Moore County used 3 walks, a squeeze bunt and a Westwood error to plate 2 runs.
Haidyn Campbell finished with 3 singles for the Rockets. Sister Paisley Campbell added another single as Westwood was held to 4 hits. The Rockets struck out 11 times. The loss drops the Rockets to 7-1-1 on the year.
Westwood returns to the diamond on Thursday for a non-conference home game. The Lady Rockets will play host to Cannon County at Lady Rocket Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.