Westwood Softball Falls to Cannon County on Monday

The Westwood softball team dropped a non-conference contest on the road at Cannon County by a final score of 2 to 1. The Lady Rockets left the bases loaded in the top of the 5th inning before Cannon County pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the 5th. The loss levels Westwood’s record at 1 and 1 on the year.
Westwood was held to 5 hits on the night, including 3 in the 5th inning as the Lady Rockets scored their only run of the game. Haidyn Campbell went the distance in the circle for Westwood as she took the hard luck loss. Campbell allowed only 2 hits while striking out 3. Kara Beth Patton had lone RBI for the Lady Rockets as she scored Madison Wakefield on a squeeze bunt.
The Lady Rockets are back on the road on Tuesday when they travel to Unionville to take on Community. That game is set to get underway at 5:30 PM.