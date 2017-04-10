Westwood Softball Falls to Cannon County

The Westwood softball team welcomed Cannon County to Lady Rocket Field on Monday hoping to avenge one of their 2 losses on the year. Cannon County proved to have the pitching to capture the season sweep as they got a 12 to 2 win over Westwood.
As in the first game, the Lady Lions’ pitchers kept the Westwood batters at bay limiting Westwood to 2 hits on the game. Kara Beth Patton had both hits for Westwood as she stroked a pair of singles and scored one of Westwood’s runs. Haidyn Campbell walked twice and got an RBI and Madison Wakefield scored the other run for Westwood.
The loss drops the Lady Rockets record to 6 and 3 overall. Westwood remains a perfect 6 and 0 in conference play heading into a big conference game at Moore County on Thursday. First Pitch is set for 5:30 PM.