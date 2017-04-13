Westwood Softball Falls in Final Home Game of Season

The Westwood softball team played host to Liberty on Thursday afternoon at Lady Rocket Field. The Lady Rockets were attempting to end a 3 game losing streak in their final home game of the year. Westwood banged out 9 hits in the game but could only produce one run as they fell 7 to 1 to the Lady Patriots.
Haidyn Campbell led the hit parade with 3 hits including a triple. Kaitlyn Davis finished with a single and a double and scored the lone Westwood run. Westwood will return to the diamond next week in the conference tournament in Shelbyville taking on Riverside Christian. That date and time will be announced later.