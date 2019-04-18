Westwood Softball Falls at Moore County

The Westwood softball team traveled to Lynchburg on Wednesday night for a 1st place battle in their conference division. Tied in the loss column with Moore County, the Rockets need a win to solidify their position at the top of the standings. A rash of Lady Rocket errors led to Westwood’s demise as they fell 7 to 0.
Westwood was held to 3 hits on the night and committed 8 errors. Emma Kidder took the hard luck loss in the circle as she did not allow an earned run while striking 5
Westwood will host their final home game of the year on Thursday as they welcome Community to Lady Rocket Field. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM weather permitting.