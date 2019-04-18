Westwood Softball Ends Regular Season with Win Over Liberty

The Westwood Middle School softball team celebrated 8th Grade Night on Thursday taking on conference foe Liberty. The Lady Rockets took an early lead and held off a late rally as the won 5 to 4.
After scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning and adding a run in the 5th, it appeared that the Lady Rockets had the game in hand. Liberty scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th to cut the deficit to 1 and Westwood answered in the bottom of the 6th. Liberty’s 2 run rally in the 7th came up short as Westwood improved to 8 and 3 on the season.
Brooklyn Blake swung the hot bat as she had a single, a double and a triple while driving in 2 runs. Emma Kidder had a single and a double and Aeriana Anderson added 2 singles.
The Rockets will now be off until next week’s conference tournament. The location and first round opponent will be determined at a later date and Thunder Radio will keep you updated. The Duck River Valley Conference Tournament will be held in Manchester at Fred Deadman Park and Lady Rocket Field.