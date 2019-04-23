Westwood Softball Edges Liberty; Advances in DRVC Tournament

The Westwood softball team opened up play in the Duck River Valley Conference on Tuesday night. Taking on Liberty at Dave King Park, the Lady Rockets fought back from a 3 run deficit to capture the 4 to 3 win.
Liberty jumped out to a 3 to 0 lead in the 2nd inning as they used a pair of hits and a walk, coupled with a Lady Rocket error to stun Westwood. Westwood cut the deficit to 1 in the 4th inning behind 3 walks, a triple and a single. The Lady Rockets grabbed the lead in the 6th inning on a double, a single and a sacrifice fly.
Kara Beth Patton had a double and scored 2 runs to lead Westwood. Lilee Scott added a triple and scored a run while Emma Kidder finished with 2 RBI. Kidder also got the win in the circle as she struck out 5 while scattering 7 hits.
Westwood returns to the diamond on Wednesday for second round action. The Lady Rockets will square off in the winner’s bracket semifinals against Huntland. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM at Dave King Park.