Westwood Softball Drops Cascade on Wednesday

The Westwood Middle School softball welcomed Cascade to Lady Rocket Field on Wednesday. On a beautiful, sun-splashed afternoon, the Lady Rockets completed the season sweep over the Champions. Westwood won by a final score of 6 to 1.
Westwood pitcher Emma Kidder was once again dominant in the circle as she struck out 8 allowing only 2 hits. Aleah Wakefield and Abby Clark finished the game with a pair of singles. Brooklyn Blake hit a double as Westwood finished with 7 hits.
The Lady Rockets hit the road on Thursday as they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Lady Tigers. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Don Davidson Park in Fayetteville.