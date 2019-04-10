«

Westwood Softball Drops Cascade on Wednesday

Aleah Wakefield of Westwood softball

The Westwood Middle School softball welcomed Cascade to Lady Rocket Field on Wednesday.  On a beautiful, sun-splashed afternoon, the Lady Rockets completed the season sweep over the Champions.  Westwood won by a final score of 6 to 1.

Westwood pitcher Emma Kidder was once again dominant in the circle as she struck out 8 allowing only 2 hits.  Aleah Wakefield and Abby Clark finished the game with a pair of singles.  Brooklyn Blake hit a double as Westwood finished with 7 hits.

The Lady Rockets hit the road on Thursday as they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Lady Tigers.  First pitch is set for 5 PM at Don Davidson Park in Fayetteville.