Westwood Softball Drills Cascade

Opening their home season on Monday night, the Westwood Middle School softball team hosted Cascade. Attempting to build on a season opening romp at Riverside from last week, Westwood hosted the perennial conference power Lady Champions. The Lady Rockets used an 8 run 1st inning to power to the 12 to 2 win in 6 innings.
Three hit batters, a pair of extra base hits and a walk were part of the huge Westwood rally in the first inning. A Haidyn Campbell triple, an Emma Kidder double and 3 errors by Cascade gave Westwood an 8 to 1 lead after the 1st inning. The Lady Rockets were able to add 3 more runs in the 3rd inning and end the game in the 6th with a single run.
Campbell went the distance in the circle with 10 strikeouts to get the win. Campbell and Kidder each finished with 2 RBI as they had the only extra base hits for Westwood. Paisley Campbell, Brooklyn Blake and Emmalise Raymer each added a single for the Lady Rockets who improved to 2 and 0 on the year.
The Lady Rockets will be back in action on Tuesday when they welcome Liberty to Lady Rocket Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.