Westwood Softball Crushes Community

The Westwood softball team got a huge conference win on Thursday night as they blasted Community 15 to 2 in Unionville. Westwood scored in every inning in the decisive win. The Lady Rockets banged out 12 hits as they ended the game in 6 innings due to the mercy rule.
Haidyn Campbell had another stellar night as she had 3 hits including a double and a triple with 3 RBI. Campbell was also the winning pitcher as she went the distance allowing only 5 hits while striking out 13 and walking none. Allie Roberts had a single and a triple and 4 RBI. Kara Beth Patton had a double and a single and 4 RBI while Emma Kidder added 2 singles.
The Lady Rockets will host their first home game of the year on Friday when they welcome Cascade to Lady Rocket Field. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.