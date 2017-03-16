«

Westwood Softball Crushes Community

The Westwood softball team got a huge conference win on Thursday night as they blasted Community 15 to 2 in Unionville.  Westwood scored in every inning in the decisive win.  The Lady Rockets banged out 12 hits as they ended the game in 6 innings due to the mercy rule.

Haidyn Campbell had another stellar night as she had 3 hits including a double and a triple with 3 RBI.  Campbell was also the winning pitcher as she went the distance allowing only 5 hits while striking out 13 and walking none.  Allie Roberts had a single and a triple and 4 RBI.  Kara Beth Patton had a double and a single and 4 RBI while Emma Kidder added 2 singles.

The Lady Rockets will host their first home game of the year on Friday when they welcome Cascade to Lady Rocket Field.  First pitch is set for 5:30 PM.