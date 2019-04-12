«

Westwood Softball Clubs Fayetteville

Emma Kidder of WMS softball

The Westwood Middle School softball team visited Fayetteville on Thursday for a conference match with Fayetteville City.  The Lady Rockets got the season sweep over the Lady Tigers with a 14 to 2 win.

The Rockets blasted off in the top of the first inning as they sent 11 batters to the plate scoring 7 runs.  The Lady Rockets batted around again in the 2nd as they pushed the lead to 12 to 0.  Emma Kidder had 2 singles and 2 doubles while driving in 4 runs.  Aleah Wakefield had a single, double and triple as she drove in 2 runs and scored twice.  Emmalise Raymer added a triple and a single as Westwood had 14 hits on the game.

The Rockets will travel to Lynchburg on Wednesday to take on Moore County in a make-up of the game from March 4th.  First pitch is set for 4 PM.