Westwood Softball Clubs Fayetteville

The Westwood Middle School softball team visited Fayetteville on Thursday for a conference match with Fayetteville City. The Lady Rockets got the season sweep over the Lady Tigers with a 14 to 2 win.
The Rockets blasted off in the top of the first inning as they sent 11 batters to the plate scoring 7 runs. The Lady Rockets batted around again in the 2nd as they pushed the lead to 12 to 0. Emma Kidder had 2 singles and 2 doubles while driving in 4 runs. Aleah Wakefield had a single, double and triple as she drove in 2 runs and scored twice. Emmalise Raymer added a triple and a single as Westwood had 14 hits on the game.
The Rockets will travel to Lynchburg on Wednesday to take on Moore County in a make-up of the game from March 4th. First pitch is set for 4 PM.