Westwood Softball Clobbers Cascade on Monday

The Westwood Middle School softball team used 10 walks and 7 hits to rout Cascade on Monday night 17 to 3 in Wartrace. The win improved the Lady Rockets to 9 and 1 on the year and gave Westwood a season sweep over the Lady Champions of Wartrace.
Tied at 1 after 1 inning, Westwood scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning to effectively end the drama. Leading 9 to 3 entering the 4th inning, Westwood tallied 8 more runs in the top of the 4th to salt away the mercy-rule shortened win.
Abby Clark was the hitting star for the Lady Rockets as she had a triple, a single, 3 walks and 3 RBI. Kara Beth Patton had a single and a triple and scored twice while Emma Kidder had a double, 3 walks and 3 RBI. Haidyn Campbell got the complete game victory as she surrendered 3 hits and 3 unearned runs while striking out 8.
Westwood returns home on Tuesday for their final home game of the year. The Lady Rockets will play host to Huntland in a game that begins at 5:30 PM at Lady Rocket Field.